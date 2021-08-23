Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $231.25 price objective on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $208.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

