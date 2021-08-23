Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered by Wedbush

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $123.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

