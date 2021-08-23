QASH Price Reaches $0.0624 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, QASH has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and approximately $469,977.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

