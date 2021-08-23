Qcash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $70.83 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.83 million and $365.84 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00130900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00159455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,975.99 or 1.00151517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.62 or 0.01009410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.40 or 0.06755159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

