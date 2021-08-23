QLC Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $325,722.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $325,722.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.56 or 1.00060168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01024850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.43 or 0.06697753 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

