QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $8.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $33.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.09 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.