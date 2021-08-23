Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

