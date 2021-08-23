Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $109.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,408 shares of company stock worth $7,954,302 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.