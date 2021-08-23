Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.21

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.68 million and $60,348.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,429.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.21 or 0.06735280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01359939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00375294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00136561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.16 or 0.00641642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00339876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00336489 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,705,162 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

