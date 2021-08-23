QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 4.5% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. QuarkChain has a market cap of $142.01 million and approximately $35.82 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

