Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00371391 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00951038 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.