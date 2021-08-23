Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.25

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 3472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Radware by 28.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,614,000 after acquiring an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radware by 44,803.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 502,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Radware by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 416,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 262.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

