Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $993,188.83 and approximately $41,117.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.56 or 1.00060168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01024850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.43 or 0.06697753 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,830,667 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

