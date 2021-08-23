Rally (RLY) Reaches Market Cap of $136.61 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Rally has a market capitalization of $136.61 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00161430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,530.31 or 0.99889336 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.60 or 0.01017651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.07 or 0.06667453 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,227,533 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

