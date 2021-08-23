Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $12.69 on Monday. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

