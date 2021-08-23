Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 215.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RLYB. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Rallybio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.