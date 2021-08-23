Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.96% of Randolph Bancorp worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

RNDB opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.