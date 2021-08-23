Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 3.8%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) shares dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 2,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

RPID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

