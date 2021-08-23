Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $231.11 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055732 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00131061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00159634 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,490,040,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

