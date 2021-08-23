Raymond James Comments on Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

