Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Trimmed by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

