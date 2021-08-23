Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00161145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,529.25 or 0.99933213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.37 or 0.01017653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.28 or 0.06634642 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,061,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

