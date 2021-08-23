RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.79 Million

Brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce sales of $160.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.68 million and the highest is $162.00 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $669.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $653.80 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $744.73 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $816.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $225.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $250.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $38,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

