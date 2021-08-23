ReapChain (REAP) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.33 million and $300,724.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

