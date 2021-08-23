Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) recently:

8/11/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. "

8/10/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.30. 54,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,254. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

