Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

8/4/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/4/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

7/8/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

6/24/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HEP stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

