Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: SIOX) recently:

8/12/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/5/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

7/6/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Sio Gene Therapies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Shares of SIOX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 51,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

