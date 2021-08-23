Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

STL traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.45. 787,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

