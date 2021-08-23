Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CCL Industries (CCDBF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS: CCDBF):

8/10/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$79.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF remained flat at $$57.56 on Monday. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.