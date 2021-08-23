Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI):

8/11/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,994. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.24 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.34.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

