Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nikola (NKLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA):

8/10/2021 – Nikola is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2021 – Nikola was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

8/4/2021 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Nikola had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Nikola was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

