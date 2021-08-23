Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Agricole lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,605 ($73.23) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market capitalization of £40.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,154.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.77%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock purchased 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, with a total value of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

