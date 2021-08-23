Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading 10% Higher

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.84. 9,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.