Redd Trading Up 14.2% This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,250.13 or 1.00219529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00074991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001024 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.