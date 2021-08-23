ReddCoin (RDD) Hits One Day Volume of $185,191.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $89.78 million and $185,191.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,362.58 or 1.00148418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00544593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.00939901 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00355427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004983 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

