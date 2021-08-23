Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Holdings Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Redfin worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,949 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,499. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

