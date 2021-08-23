RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $95.45 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00333474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00144762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00156660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

