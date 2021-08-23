Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,765 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.61% of Redwood Trust worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,798 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWT traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 64,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

