Refinable (FINE) Trading Up 139.6% This Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 51.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $22.22 million and $4.16 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded 139.6% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00131591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00160974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,466.15 or 0.99913145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.69 or 0.01025450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.17 or 0.06639519 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

