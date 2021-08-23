Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $727.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $636.00 to $727.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

REGN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.81.

Shares of REGN opened at $663.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $581.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $674.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,434 shares of company stock worth $221,832,240 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

