Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $224.50. 7,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,782. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.80. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

