Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $85.23. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,410. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.