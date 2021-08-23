Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

NYSE:D traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,043. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

