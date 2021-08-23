Rekor Systems (REKR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR):

8/21/2021 – Rekor Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

8/17/2021 – Rekor Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Rekor Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Rekor Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $17.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rekor Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

7/14/2021 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

7/7/2021 – Rekor Systems is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

REKR traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $7.49. 34,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,625. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $307.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Rekor Systems Inc alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares during the period. Finally, Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,498,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.