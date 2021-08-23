Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) versus Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Financial Survey

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Relay Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.15%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.07%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 36.16 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.26

Relay Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -32.09% -30.53% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -82.18% -64.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes Tab-cel, ATA188, ATA2271/ATA3271, and ATA3219. The company was founded by Isaac E. Ciechanover on August 22, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

