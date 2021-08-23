Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.08. The company had a trading volume of 274,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

