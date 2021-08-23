ReneSola (SOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ReneSola has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $450.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of ReneSola worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

