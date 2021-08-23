Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for China Resources Beer in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

