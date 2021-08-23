Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tapestry, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tapestry in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

