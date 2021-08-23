Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $7.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNS. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.61.

TSE BNS opened at C$79.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.48. The company has a market cap of C$97.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

